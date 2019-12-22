Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.39. Carnival also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

NYSE CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.