Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have increased in the past three months, driven by its robust earnings trend. The company reported positive earnings surprise for the fourth straight time in third-quarter 2019 driven by robust demand for its merchandise. It expects favorable trends in the U.S. Retail and Wholesale businesses to continue driving top and bottom lines throughout 2019. The company's efforts to enhance omni-channel and e-commerce capabilities bode well. Further, its co-branded stores are likely to aid sales. However, the company is exposed to tariff threats, due to the introduction of tariffs on List 4 goods. It expects negative impacts of tariff to be around $4 million in the fourth quarter. Also, adverse currency rates are hurting the company’s performance. Moreover, it expects high inventory levels to persist in 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of CRI opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

In other news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

