Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

