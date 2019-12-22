Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 5.76 $30.27 million N/A N/A NetEase $9.77 billion 4.00 $930.91 million $6.87 44.42

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $16.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. NetEase pays out 240.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 0 11 0 3.00

NetEase has a consensus price target of $329.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.85% 13.07% 1.80% NetEase 27.21% 37.50% 20.90%

Summary

NetEase beats Cass Information Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

