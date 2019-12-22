Catalyst Biosciences’ (CBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

