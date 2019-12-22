CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0028

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $54,006.00 and $11,843.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048777 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

