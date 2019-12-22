Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.27 ($6.13).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of 33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.75. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a one year high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

