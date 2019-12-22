Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of CHNG opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

