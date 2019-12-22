Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

