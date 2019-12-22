CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CHFS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the second quarter worth $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

