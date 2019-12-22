Christopher Day Sells 1,033 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71.

On Monday, September 30th, Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $218,487.96.

AMBA stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,164.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $11,999,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 262,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

