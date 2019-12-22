Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.79.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

