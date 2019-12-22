Citigroup Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $230.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $211.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.08. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Invictus RG grew its stake in Accenture by 37.3% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

