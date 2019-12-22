Civitas (CIV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $168,850.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,317,191 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

