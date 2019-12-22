CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Up 0.5%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.62, 38,669 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 67,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

