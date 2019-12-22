Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.24

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.24 and traded as high as $62.00. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 15,259 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 187.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,027,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

