Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

