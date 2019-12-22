Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,893,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,599,000 after buying an additional 159,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,082,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 443,106 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,295,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,858,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BVN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

