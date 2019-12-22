Comparing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 5N Plus and ONEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A ONEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 2.86% 5.45% 2.70% ONEX 61.68% 10.95% 3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and ONEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $217.99 million 0.60 $13.97 million N/A N/A ONEX $23.79 billion 0.27 -$663.00 million N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ONEX.

Volatility and Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONEX beats 5N Plus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services. Its products are associated with various metals, including cadmium, gallium, germanium, indium, and tellurium. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment principally manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting-point and optical alloys, and refined selenium and selenium chemicals. Its products are used in the pharmaceutical, animal health, electronics, and industrial applications, as well as in the animal-feed industry. The company also offers semiconductor compounds and wafers; and fine metallic powders. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

