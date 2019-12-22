Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.80

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.80 and traded as high as $59.61. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 8,188 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.