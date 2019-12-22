Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

CTVA stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 407,781 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

