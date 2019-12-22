Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $188,355.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $188,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $159.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 704,683 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 852.5% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 728,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after buying an additional 652,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after buying an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

