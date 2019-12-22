Covesting (COV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,139.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $3,139.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00186765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.01201569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

