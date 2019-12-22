Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on Natera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NTRA opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,424.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,836,811.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,291 shares of company stock worth $6,656,450. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Natera by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

