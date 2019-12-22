Critical Comparison: LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) versus Diamond Hill Investment Group (OTCMKTS:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Hill Investment Group and LEG & GEN GRP P/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.29% 18.66% 12.99% LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.25 $47.38 million N/A N/A LEG & GEN GRP P/S $1.62 billion 14.67 $2.44 billion $1.90 10.53

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats LEG & GEN GRP P/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.