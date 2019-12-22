Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Sells 20,732 Shares

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

