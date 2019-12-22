CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

