Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Buy

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

