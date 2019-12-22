Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. Dana’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

In other news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Dana by 345.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 357.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

