Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.07

Danone SA (EPA:BN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.07 and traded as low as $73.92. Danone shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 3,083,483 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.82 ($90.49).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.08.

About Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

