Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,108,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

