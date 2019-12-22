Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.961-9.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.24.

NYSE DRI opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

