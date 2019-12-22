Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DTG opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,010.58. Dart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,704 ($22.42). The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dart Group will post 9593.017087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total transaction of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Several analysts have issued reports on DTG shares. HSBC increased their target price on Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

