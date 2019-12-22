Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Trading Up 0.4%

Datasea Inc (OTCMKTS:DTSS)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 30,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 90,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Datasea Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Xin Platform, an online platform that identifies potential customers, and markets products and services to targeted groups based on the data it collects through security systems; Safe Campus security system, which provides a campus information platform, which is accessible online or through a smartphone application for teachers, students, and their family to enhance the communications between them; and Smart Elevator, a security and management system for elevators.

