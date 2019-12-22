Davita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $73.70 on Friday. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.