DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

