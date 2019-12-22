Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of DAL opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

