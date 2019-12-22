Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

