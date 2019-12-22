DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

