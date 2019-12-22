Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $39.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of DRNA opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,199,826 shares of company stock worth $122,084,579 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

