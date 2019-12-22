Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $21.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.91 million, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

