Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Cap of $502,242.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $502,242.00 and $24.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00642940 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003551 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

