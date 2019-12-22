Diverse Income Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:DIVI)

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIVI opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.27) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.60. Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 97.20 ($1.28).

In related news, insider Michelle McGrade purchased 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,959.70 ($32,833.07).

About Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

