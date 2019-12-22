Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on January 24th

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.94. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.17 ($2.09).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

