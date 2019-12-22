Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Dorman Products stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

