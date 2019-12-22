Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SATS opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Echostar has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,374.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1,583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Echostar by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Echostar by 85.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Echostar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Echostar by 49.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

