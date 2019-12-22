Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELAN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to a weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.71. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,748 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

