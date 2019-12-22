Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.41.

LLY stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,303,154 shares worth $154,388,197. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

