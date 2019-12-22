Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIGI. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of EIGI opened at $4.45 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $644.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

