EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

EQM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of EQM stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

